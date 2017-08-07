Transfer Talk: Waghorn's £1m move, Telfer goes Dutch

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Rangers exit: Martyn Waghorn could be on his way out this week. SNS

The new league season may be under way but it has not called an end to the transfer speculation.

Rangers, who won their first Premiership game of the new campaign 2-1 against Motherwell, could be set to offload Martyn Waghorn to the English Championship.

It is reported the club have accepted a £1m bid from Ipswich.

Meanwhile, former Rangers and Dundee United youngster Charlie Telfer could be set for a move abroad to the Netherlands.

And former Celtic striker Georgios Samaras has found a new club in Turkey's second tier.

