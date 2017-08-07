SPFL opening weekend: Talking points from the action

Celtic pick up where they left off as Hibs, St Mirren and Ayr United record wins

Clockwise: Hibs, Ayr United and St Mirren all enjoyed opening day wins. SNS

The new SPFL league campaign got under way at the weekend and some sides started with a bang.

Celtic picked up where they left off, proving they are still the team to beat, while others recorded more surprising results.

Premiership newcomers Hibernian turned around an early scare against Partick Thistle to show they have no intentions of dropping back down to the Championship.

And St Mirren enjoyed a similar start in the second tier, suggesting they could be serious contenders.

Then there is Ayr United... who is going to stop them and put that fire out?

We are back under way in the SPFL and here are the biggest talking points from the weekend fixtures.

Jon Daly ready to talk tough on Hearts' behalf

Jon Daly has taken temporary charge at Hearts. SNS

Hearts' interim manager showed he was not intimidated by Brendan Rodgers when he slammed the Celtic boss for commenting on the Tynecastle recruitment policy in the wake of Ian Cathro's sacking.

Daly felt the Parkhead manager should not be speaking about another club's internal matters and was quick to let him know with an astonishing blast in which he dubbed Rodgers' comments "disgraceful".

The Irishman hopes to land the Hearts job on a permanent basis and his forthright approach may persuade owner Ann Budge he is up to the task.

Celtic already the team to beat

Leigh Griffiths picked up where he left off last season. SNS

The Hoops started the defence of their title in impressive style with a 4-1 hammering of Hearts.

They were without injured Dedryck Boyata, Erik Sviatchenko and Moussa Dembele and, while they were not at their very best, they were still far too strong for the Gorgie men, with prolific striker Leigh Griffiths grabbing a double and Scott Sinclair and Callum McGregor also on the scoresheet.

The champions might not go unbeaten again domestically but they look to have retained their hunger and attitude from last season.

Josh Windass can be match winner for Rangers

Josh Windass, right, celebrates with goalscorer Graham Dorrans. SNS

Graham Dorrans stole the headlines when his debut double sealed Gers' 2-1 win over Motherwell but it was former Accrington Stanley playmaker Windass who shone brightest for the Ibrox side.

For 45 minutes his pace and power wreaked havoc for the hosts at Fir Park and he was desperately unlucky to see two fine efforts come back off the woodwork.

However, there was a warning from Pedro Caixinha that he needs to realise his work is not limited to going forward after the Light Blues boss blamed him for Ben Heneghan's first-half Well equaliser.

Hibs can be a top-flight force

Steven Whittaker scored on his second Hibs league debut. SNS

Neil Lennon's side ended their three-year Premiership exile in style with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Partick Thistle, last season's sixth-placed finishers.

They were solid after Chris Erskine's early goal despite missing David Gray and Darren McGregor through suspension.

John McGinn relished being back in the big league and Martin Boyle and Danny Swanson provided real creativity.

Simon Murray was a constant menace up front and Anthony Stokes showed some good touches when he came on.

Michael O'Halloran can get back to his best in Perth

Michael O'Halloran scored the winner against Kilmarnock. SNS

The 26-year-old wideman became something of a misfit during his 18-month stint at Rangers and it was little surprise when he was allowed to join former club Saints on a six-month loan last week.

He reintroduced himself to the Perth faithful in stunning fashion on Saturday as he danced his way through the Kilmarnock defence before firing a last-gasp winner to hand Tommy Wright's men a 2-1 victory.

With the backing of a manager who has real faith in him, O'Halloran should now go on to show what he is really capable of.

This could be St Mirren's season

Jack Ross was pleased with his side's 3-1 win at home. SNS

The Buddies recorded their first opening-day win in 11 years and did so with an emphatic comeback against Falkirk.

Many have tipped Peter Houston's side for big things this year so it was not a huge surprise to see them open the scoring at St Mirren Park after just two minutes.

But three goals from the home side, before Falkirk's Aaron Muirhead was sent off, turned the game in their favour.

Jack Ross, who signed a new three-year deal just last week, has worked wonders since taking over the club and with a bit of consistency this season they could finally be fulfilling their potential and closing in on a return to the top division.

Ayr United on fire

Craig Moore netted a hat trick for Ayr. SNS

Many would expect Ayr, Raith Rovers and Alloa to battle it out for automatic promotion this season but if recent results are anything to go by it might not be that tight.

Raith and Alloa were locked at 1-1 but Ayr were triumphant 5-1 winners away to Albion Rovers. It makes it five wins out of five for Ian McCall's side, who were already rampant in the League Cup group stages.

They have scored 20 goals so far and only conceded four, while also enjoying an Ayrshire derby win.

Is it all downhill for Cowdenbeath?

Billy Brown's side threw away an early lead. SNS

David Syme netted the first goal in League 2 this season which put Cowdenbeath top of the live table after just 11 minutes.

It was short lived though as they conceded to Elgin City 15 minutes later and ended the day in fifth place.

They almost dropped out of the SPFL last season, clinging on by a penalty shootout victory over East Kilbride, and they will be looking to avoid a similar end to this season.