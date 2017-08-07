Rangers sell striker Martyn Waghorn to Ipswich Town

The Englishman was top goalscorer for the Ibrox club during both his seasons in Scotland.

Rangers have sold striker Martyn Waghorn to English Championship side Ipswich Town.

Waghorn, 27, will team-up with former Ibrox colleague Joe Garner after completing a deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Englishman joined Rangers in summer 2015, scoring 44 goals in 79 games.

He finished both the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons as the club's top scorer.

Waghorn said: "It's an exciting move for me. You get a fresh buzz when you join a new club. That's how I feel. It's a new start and I'm really looking forward to it.

"I'm 27 and feel I'm coming into my prime now and feel my best football is yet to come."

Garner left Rangers for Ipswich earlier this summer.