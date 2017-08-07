  • STV
  • MySTV

Celtic in 'constant dialogue' with Patrick Roberts

STV

The club remain hopeful of bringing the Manchester City winger back to Scotland

Patrick Roberts: The winger scored 15 times last season.
Patrick Roberts: The winger scored 15 times last season. SNS Group

Celtic are in "constant dialogue" with Patrick Roberts and remain hopeful the winger will return to the club.

Assistant manager Chris Davies said talks between Celtic and the Manchester City star are ongoing after he spent a successful 18 months on loan at Parkhead.

Roberts scored 15 times in 43 games last season as he played a key role in the champions' unbeaten domestic season.

Davies said: "They've been talking. The situation is always open to a certain extent because the transfer window is still open.

"I think Patrick is someone that we really enjoyed working with up here and the manager made that clear.

"There's always going to be a home for Patrick here if that's going to suit everybody. But it's not something I can give you much on at the moment."

He continued: "We value the player. We rate the player. I'm sure if it was right for everybody then something would be done but we can't really control that at the moment. 

"We just focus on our work here and see how that one evolves.

"There's constant dialogue really. It's not too dissimilar to other players and agents we talk to and keep in touch and understanding what the situation is and that's a normal process really."

Davies added: "It's not just all about Pat. It's a process we work with other players we're interested in. Pat at the moment is playing for Manchester City. He's featured for them so I can't comment too much on it.

"All I can tell you from my side and speaking for the manager is how much we enjoyed working with him and the rest will take care of itself."

Celtic have no intention of adding to the squad for their Champions League play-off tie with Astana, Davies revealed.

The deadline is 11pm on Monday for signings to be registered for the two European fixtures.

Davies said on Monday: "Nothing will be done tonight. We had injuries to Dedryk Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko which is unfortunate in that position but we are where we are and we're happy with that and comfortable.

"We're not in a desperate situation. We're comfortable. We have six games coming up now in the next 20 days so we've got a squad that we need to use and use everybody, and everybody has to be ready.

"In terms of recruiting players, it's something we're always looking at what's going to be the right player for the club and suit everything we need, but certainly nothing is going to be done today to change that."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.