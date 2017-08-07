Celtic in 'constant dialogue' with Patrick Roberts

The club remain hopeful of bringing the Manchester City winger back to Scotland

Patrick Roberts: The winger scored 15 times last season. SNS Group

Celtic are in "constant dialogue" with Patrick Roberts and remain hopeful the winger will return to the club.

Assistant manager Chris Davies said talks between Celtic and the Manchester City star are ongoing after he spent a successful 18 months on loan at Parkhead.

Roberts scored 15 times in 43 games last season as he played a key role in the champions' unbeaten domestic season.

Davies said: "They've been talking. The situation is always open to a certain extent because the transfer window is still open.

"I think Patrick is someone that we really enjoyed working with up here and the manager made that clear.

"There's always going to be a home for Patrick here if that's going to suit everybody. But it's not something I can give you much on at the moment."

He continued: "We value the player. We rate the player. I'm sure if it was right for everybody then something would be done but we can't really control that at the moment.

"We just focus on our work here and see how that one evolves.

"There's constant dialogue really. It's not too dissimilar to other players and agents we talk to and keep in touch and understanding what the situation is and that's a normal process really."

Davies added: "It's not just all about Pat. It's a process we work with other players we're interested in. Pat at the moment is playing for Manchester City. He's featured for them so I can't comment too much on it.

"All I can tell you from my side and speaking for the manager is how much we enjoyed working with him and the rest will take care of itself."

Celtic have no intention of adding to the squad for their Champions League play-off tie with Astana, Davies revealed.

The deadline is 11pm on Monday for signings to be registered for the two European fixtures.

Davies said on Monday: "Nothing will be done tonight. We had injuries to Dedryk Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko which is unfortunate in that position but we are where we are and we're happy with that and comfortable.

"We're not in a desperate situation. We're comfortable. We have six games coming up now in the next 20 days so we've got a squad that we need to use and use everybody, and everybody has to be ready.

"In terms of recruiting players, it's something we're always looking at what's going to be the right player for the club and suit everything we need, but certainly nothing is going to be done today to change that."