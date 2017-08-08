Transfer Talk: Davids for Hearts, Bell hits out at sale

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Edgar Davids: Could the Dutch legend be in line for the Hearts job? PA

If you thought Steve McClaren being linked to the Hearts job was a worth the headlines, what about Edgar Davids?

The Dutch legend is said to be interested in replacing Ian Cathro but he has not been in full-time management since leaving Barnet at the start of 2014.

Meanwhile, Cammy Bell has hit out at the manner in which Dundee United dealt with his transfer after they put him up for sale on social media.

Patrick Roberts is reportedly going to tell Manchester City he wants to "go home" this week and Rangers could close in on Kenny McLean and Jamie Walker after securing Martyn Waghorn's transfer fee.

