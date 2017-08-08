  • STV
  • MySTV

Hayes: I would have stayed at Dons until Celtic came in

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Irish winger said he had no real interest in offers from English clubs.

Jonny Hayes has said it is likely he would have stayed at Aberdeen if Brendan Rodgers had not come calling.

The winger is settling into life at his new club and said he was well aware he faced real competition for a place in Celtic's team before joining.

That task was more appealing, the Irishman said, than offers from English clubs he had no real interest in exploring.

"I knew it was going to be a tough task before I signed," Hayes said.

"I could have maybe taken the easy option of going down to England [but] I always thought it was going to be a bigger task for myself here to get into an invincible team and it was a challenge for me and a bigger challenge than going down to England, playing 40 games a season where you could end up mid-table, not go anywhere and it's just another year gone by.

"Here there's a bigger chance to win trophies and individually it's a bigger task to try and break in."

He added: "We could have gone down to England but as soon as my agent told me about Celtic we knew we wanted to come here.

"It took a bit longer than we thought but we only ever had the mindset of coming here. 

"If England was [the only option] then to be perfectly honest I would have preferred to stay at Aberdeen than go to some place in England.

"Coming here was a challenge that I couldn't turn down."

The winger came off the bench to make his league debut for his new side against Hearts on Sunday but looks likely to see his fair share of the action as Celtic face a busy schedule in the weeks to come.

Last season's treble winners begin their defence of the League Cup on Tuesday against Kilmarnock before facing Partick Thistle on league duty three days later. 

Celtic then face Astana in their two-legged Champions League play-off either side of an away match at Rugby Park in the league.

A home game against St Johnstone completes a run of eight competitive fixtures in August.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.