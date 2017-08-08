Rangers match biggest of my career, says Well keeper

Trevor Carson hopes move will give him platform to launch international career.

Trevor Carson: Moved north to Fir Park in the summer. SNS

Trevor Carson says making his Motherwell debut on Sunday was the moment he realised he had made the right career move.

The Northern Irish goalkeeper signed for Stephen Robinson's side during the summer after leaving Hartlepool United and hopes it will give him the platform he needs to launch his international career.

The 29-year-old, who has one cap for Northern Ireland's B team but has yet to represent the first team, said the 2-1 defeat to Rangers in the weekend's opening league fixture was the biggest game of his career so far.

He believes he has made the right decision because he did not feel any nerves despite the prospect of playing in a challenging fixture.

"I think I've played 300 career games but Sunday was by the far biggest game I've ever played in," he said.

"The fact I went into it with no nerves just told me this is the stage I'm supposed to be playing at. I came out of it thinking I want more."

He added: "I've never hidden the fact I'd love to be part of the Northern Ireland squad but there are four or five other keepers saying the same.

"It would be great if I could do that and the stage I had on Sunday is what made coming up here worthwhile.

"But for now, I can't think about the international stage, I just need to focus on Motherwell and then see where it takes me."