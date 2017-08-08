  • STV
Derek McInnes: Hamilton are wrong to play the victim card

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Aberdeen boss says Accies have benefited from big decisions in games against his team.

Derek McInnes says Hamilton Accies are wrong to play the victim card and claim they don't get decisions against so-called bigger teams.

Accies boss Martin Canning said he was used to his side missing out after they lost 2-0 at Pittodrie in their opening Premiership fixture.

He was annoyed Dons defender Graeme Shinnie wasn't shown a second yellow card but it was something the club have come to expect.

Speaking after the game on Sunday, he said: "I would say the referee was very inconsistent. He booked (Georgios) Sarris for persistent fouling, but (Graeme) Shinnie must have made five or six fouls. If that's not persistent, then I don't know what is.

"There was a lot that went against us, but that's what happens to smaller clubs when the crowd is against you. I don't want to see players getting sent off, but if you're going to book my players for persistent fouling then it has to work both ways."

But Aberdeen manager McInnes was quick to point out why he was wrong to react the way he did.

"I have no problems with Hamilton, games are meant to be physical," he said when asked if he expected a similarly robust game to the weekend meeting.

"What I do have a problem with is the manager's comments about trying to get Greame Shinnie sent off.

"It was in the fourth official's ears when you actually look at it. We've watched the game back and he only has two minor infringements after being booked and it wasn't the six fouls that Martin Canning was saying.

"If I was Martin Canning I'd be more keen to speak to my own player who was foolish enough to get sent off after having been booked.

"I feel as though it has to be addressed - Martin's comments about them being the wee team who are used to playing against big teams that get all the decisions.

"See if you actually look at the facts, they got given a penalty against us here last year when they scored and it wasn't a penalty.

"They got a penalty down there in the 1-0 victory and everybody said it wasn't a penalty. So we've been the victims of two penalties against us when they shouldn't have been.

"I think that quashes his argument that they don't get big decisions against the so-called bigger teams.

"We were disappointed with that, but I have no problems with how Hamilton played against us. It's a game, it's three points and everyone is fighting for it."

