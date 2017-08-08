  • STV
Goals galore as Celtic and Hibs reach quarter finals

Peter Cassidy

Partick Thistle and Livingston have also reached the next stage of the League Cup.

Back-flip: Efe Ambrose celebrates goal for Hibs.
Celtic and Hibernian have scored ten goals between them to reach the qaurter-finals of the Scottish League Cup.

Livingston and Partick Thistle have also made it through to the next stage after recording victories over Falkirk and St Johnstone.

Brendan Rodgers put out a youthful side to play Kilmarnock at Celtic Park with Kundai Benyu, Anthony Ralston and former Killie man Kristofer Ajer all playing from the start.

Captain for the night Kieran Tierney scored his sides fourth goal in a 5-0 victory as Armstrong, Griffiths (2) and youngster Ralston got the others.

Victory: Anthony Ralston celebrates Celtic's second.
Hibernian also secured a 5-0 win over Ayr at Easter Road with new signing Anthony Stokes grabbing a brace on his return to the club.

Stokes also set up team mate Simon Murray to grab the second goal.

Former Celtic defender Efe Ambrose also got on the score sheet for Hibs as did Lithuanian international Deivydas Matelevicius.

After the game Hibernian manager Neil Lennon said: "Stokes showed some great touches considering that was his first run out in a long time. To get two goals and assist was terrific. There was real quality to his touches and play in general.

"It was great that he got 90 minutes and got his goals - that is what he is here for. We're playing him in his right position and we think he'll score goals.

"There are some tough calls for Saturday now, but that is what you want. I don't have a clear idea who I'm going to play against Rangers on Saturday."

Return: Anthony Stokes celebrates with Efe Ambrose.
The result of the night however could belong to Partick Thistle who beat St Johnstone 3-0 in Perth with Lawless, Edwards and Chris Erskine getting the goals.

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright admitted his side only had themselves to blame.

He said: "We got what we deserved. We probably created as many chances as them but the first goal is always vital and once the defender goes to ground and leads with his wrong foot then the referee is always going to give a penalty. I had no qualms about the decision.

"Then we missed chances. I thought we were guilty of trying to walk the ball into the net and not pulling the trigger, but ultimately a wonder goal makes it 2-0 and makes it difficult.

"We had loads of effort and lacked the killer touch."

Livingston secured a 2-1 away win against Falkirk after extra time with goals from Robinson and De vita after Craigen had equalised for Falkirk.

All four teams will now go into the draw for the quarter-finals with the four winners from Wednesday night's games.

