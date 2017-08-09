Brendan Rodgers: Celtic is the place for youth to develop

A young looking Celtic side defeated Kilmarnock 5-0 in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Celtic's Anthony Ralston celebrates the second goal of the evening. SNS

Brendan Rodgers believes Tuesday's emphatic League Cup victory over Kilmarnock shows Celtic is a club where youth can develop.



The manager made eight changes from the side that beat Hearts 4-1 at the weekend, bringing in five teenagers and handing 20-year-old Kieran Tierney the captain's armband.

Anthony Ralston, Kundai Benyu, Kristoffer Ajer, Calvin Miller and Eboue Kouassi were all named in the starting line-up for the 5-0 victory at Celtic Park.

And youngsters Ralston and Tierney hit the back of the net along with Stuart Armstrong and Leigh Griffiths who struck twice.

Rodgers was delighted with the strength and depth of his squad as they booked their place in the quarter finals of the competition.

"I genuinely think I can pick a team out of the squad I have and it will function to a high level," he said.

"It was great to the see the concentration of the young players. When we had the ball our creativity and speed was excellent.

"It was a great demonstration of the strength of our squad. We had six players at the start of the game 20 and younger.

"It shows it is a club for young players to develop, to come through and obviously I'm delighted for Tony Ralston scoring his first goal for Celtic.

"Kieran's goal was an incredible strike. It was a very pleasing performance. We are into the our flow much quicker this season."