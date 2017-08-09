Transfer Talk: Clubs target Forrester, Blyth leaves Well

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Rangers may be preparing for their League Cup clash with Dunfermline but Harry Forrester's thoughts will drift a little farther afield as he ponders his immediate future.

The midfielder has been told he is not part of Pedro Caixinha's plans and can leave when he finds a new club.

That looks like happening sooner rather than later with Bolton and Charlton both interested in taking him back south.

Forrester is not the only player seeking a new club with Jacob Blyth parting company with Motherwell.

The forward made more news off the park than on it and will be looking to find a club where he can return to his best.

Patrick Roberts being linked with a Celtic return is a story that could run all summer and Kris Commons has said his former team-mate could make another loan move ahead of a permanent deal.

And outside Scotland, the big story is all about Philippe Coutinho and Barcelona's desire to fill a Neymar-shaped hole in their squad with another inventive Brazilian.

Liverpool say no deal but there is still plenty of time left in the window and the Catalan side have just pocketed a record-breaking transfer fee.

