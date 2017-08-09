Dorrans and I have settled quicker at Rangers, says Jack

The midfield duo are the only Scottish signings of Rangers' pool of nine new recruits.

Ryan Jack says it has been easier for himself and Graham Dorrans to settle at Rangers this season than the seven club's other new signings.

The midfield duo are the only Scottish players to join Pedro Caixinha's squad this summer as he continues to stamp his own look on the club.

Daniel Dandeias, Dalcio and Fabio Cardoso moved from Portugal, Carlos Pena, Eduardo Herrera signed from Mexico and Alfredo Morelos joined from Finnish club HJK.

The Rangers boss admitted Alves struggled with his league debut against Motherwell at the weekend, comparing the game to Portugal's second division.

Jack believes Dorrans will help the foreign players embed into the club's culture and playing style over time.

"Graham's come in, he's had a great career and played for his country so for him to come in alongside myself it's been great so far," he said.

"We want to keep building a partnership and hopefully that will just keep getting stronger and stronger as the games come."

He added: "With the boys coming in from Portugal and Mexico it's maybe tougher to settle in. You're coming to a new country, a new style of living and a new style of football so it's maybe tougher.

"Whereas, I've played in the league and I know what's expected and what the club and fans' expectations are.

"Graham has come in, he's a Scottish lad and a Rangers fan. He knows all about the club so it's excellent for even myself to play alongside him."