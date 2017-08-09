Ross Draper makes move from Inverness to Ross County

Draper leaves ICT after five years at the Caledonian Stadium.

Exit: Draper has made the switch to Ross County. SNS Group

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Ross Draper has left the club, transferring to Ross County for an undisclosed fee.

Draper will make an immediate return to the Premiership, having been relegated with ICT last season and his former club say that he had requested a move which they had reluctantly allowed after rejecting several offers from County.

The 28-year old had been at the Caledonian Stadium since 2012, playing a part in the Scottish Cup win of 2015.

Inverness chairman Willie Finlayson said: "Ross has been an outstanding servant to ICT and we are sad to lose him.

"In light of him putting in a transfer request however, and having turned down several offers from Ross County, we have reluctantly agreed to his move. This decision has been supported by John Robertson and his management team.

"On the positive side, our manager is now confident that he can now go and further strengthen his squad for the season ahead.

"We do of course accept that it is always disappointing when much loved players leave the club. Ross has been an integral part of a great journey which has had many memorable moments.

We therefore thank him for his considerable contribution and would like to wish him and his family well for the future."

