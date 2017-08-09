  • STV
Rangers to face Thistle in quarters after 6-0 victory

Peter Cassidy

Dundee beat city rivals United at Dens Park to book a home tie against holders Celtic.

Alfredo Morelos: The Colombian forward scored his first goal for Rangers.
Rangers will play Partick Thistle away in the next round of the Scottish League Cup after putting six goals past Dunfermline at Ibrox.

And Dundee have been drawn at home against holders Celtic after beating city rivals united while Aberdeen will take on Motherwell at Fir Park after defeating Hamilton.

Hibernian will play the only non-premiership team left in the tournament when Livingtson travel to Easter Road.

Pedro Caixinha's men booked their place in the quarter-final stage after a 6-0 victory with goals from Kenny Miller, Bruno Alves, Alfredo Morelos, James Tavernier and Portuguese winger Daniel Candeias.

In Wednesday night's other fixtures Dundee were victorious in the Dundee derby by beating their city rivals United 2-1 at Dens Park.

Dundee: The dark blues beat city rivals Dundee United 2-1.
A superb 30th minute strike from Faissal El Bakhtaoui was cancelled out by Billy King's equaliser but dark blue's forward Paul McGowan sealed the win on the hour mark.

Aberdeen beat Hamilton Accies 1-0 at New Douglas Park with a goal from midfielder Kenny McLean just before half-time and Motherwell eventually got the better of Ross County after 120 minutes.

Goals from County's Alex Schalk and Motherwell's Burundi midfielder Gaël Bigirimana meant the scores were tied at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Then in extra-time goals from Cadden and Maclean cancelled out Curran's penalty for County to give the Steelmen a 3-2 victory.

The quarter final fixtures will take place on September 19.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.