Transfer Talk: D-day for Roberts, Hibs striker exit

Decision: Roberts will learn his fate. SNS Group

It's been one of the longest-running tales of the transfer window but there could be finally be some clarity on Patrick Roberts' future.

It's no secret that Celtic, and the Celtic support, want the winger to return to Glasgow and it's now being reported that Roberts will be told today where he will be playing his football this season. If he gets the green light to move then Brendan Rodgers could have another attacking talent on his hands as he looks for success on domestic and European fronts.

Over at Hibernian, all of the focus has been on the new recruits and Anthony Stokes instant impact in particular. New arrivals mean exits though and Brian Graham has agreed a switch to Cheltenham Town to find first team football.

Rangers director of football Mark Allen has given an interview explaining his role at the club and while he will be looking to find players who can play at the club for years, he'll also have an eye on turning the transfer market into a profit stream for the club.

Outside Scotland, Barcelona's repeated attempts to land Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho continue to fail, while Manchester united are keen on two more signings before the window closes.













