Rangers boss pleased with Morelos' battling performance

Pedro Caixinha says his striker showed 'anger and passion' in 6-0 League Cup win.

Double: Alfredo Morelos scored twice at Ibrox. SNS Group

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha says new recruit Alfredo Morelos' battling qualities were impressive in the 6-0 League Cup win over Dunfermline.

The Ibrox side swept their opponents aside with Morelos scoring a double and Kenny Miller, Bruno Alves, James Tavernier and Daniel Candeias also on the scoresheet.

Caixinha singled out Morelos, who joined the club from HJK Helsinki in the summer, for praise and predicted the player would be a prolific scorer for the club.

"I think what really pleased me is the anger and the passion he played with," he said.

"He fought for every ball, he was always fighting. And he was in the right place to score. That's just two goals I'm sure in a long career of scoring many more goals for Rangers.

"Strikers live on goals and I am pleased my two strikers scored. The levels of confidence make a difference".

Rangers' win put them in the quarter-finals of the competition, where they will face Partick Thistle, but Caixinha would not look too far ahead.

"It's too far away from now," he said. "We have a month to get there, we need to fight to get to the semi-finals but that's all for the moment."