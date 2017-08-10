  • STV
  • MySTV

Derek McInnes credits Hamilton after 'tough' cup tie

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Aberdeen boss delighted to get through to quarter-final after 1-0 win.

Relief: Derek McInnes said Hamilton tested his side.
Relief: Derek McInnes said Hamilton tested his side. SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes was delighted to progress to the League Cup quarter-finals but said it was not easy or pretty against Hamilton.

Kenny McLean's 43rd minute goal was enough to give the Dons a 1-0 win at New Douglas Park.

McInnes said he would have liked to have a bigger comfort zone and his side were tested right to the final whistle.

"I'm just delighted to get through," he said. "The reaction when the draw was made was that it was going to be so tough and it was exactly that.

"You have got to credit Hamilton. Their subs were good, wee Steven Boyd was excellent and kept us on our toes all night.

"And until you get that second goal you are never ever going to be comfortable because you are away from home against Hamilton, who are brilliant at what they do. 

"They never give up and always ask questions of you. They have a brilliant attitude."

He added: "We just about kept them at arm's length and got the all-important first goal. Wee Scott Wright does well, one of the few times he got away from Grant Gillespie in the first half, that stretches them a bit and it was a lovely finish from Kenny with his right foot.

"Once we went in front, it was all about trying to manage the game. In spells we did, in spells we didn't do it as well as I hoped. It wasn't a great watch to be honest but in the cup it's all about getting through."

Aberdeen, who reached the final of both competitions last season, have been drawn to face Motherwell at Fir Park in the quarter-final.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.