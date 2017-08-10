Derek McInnes credits Hamilton after 'tough' cup tie

The Aberdeen boss delighted to get through to quarter-final after 1-0 win.

Relief: Derek McInnes said Hamilton tested his side. SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes was delighted to progress to the League Cup quarter-finals but said it was not easy or pretty against Hamilton.

Kenny McLean's 43rd minute goal was enough to give the Dons a 1-0 win at New Douglas Park.

McInnes said he would have liked to have a bigger comfort zone and his side were tested right to the final whistle.

"I'm just delighted to get through," he said. "The reaction when the draw was made was that it was going to be so tough and it was exactly that.

"You have got to credit Hamilton. Their subs were good, wee Steven Boyd was excellent and kept us on our toes all night.

"And until you get that second goal you are never ever going to be comfortable because you are away from home against Hamilton, who are brilliant at what they do.

"They never give up and always ask questions of you. They have a brilliant attitude."

He added: "We just about kept them at arm's length and got the all-important first goal. Wee Scott Wright does well, one of the few times he got away from Grant Gillespie in the first half, that stretches them a bit and it was a lovely finish from Kenny with his right foot.

"Once we went in front, it was all about trying to manage the game. In spells we did, in spells we didn't do it as well as I hoped. It wasn't a great watch to be honest but in the cup it's all about getting through."

Aberdeen, who reached the final of both competitions last season, have been drawn to face Motherwell at Fir Park in the quarter-final.