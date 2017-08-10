Jamie Walker to make Hearts return after switch in focus

The Hearts winger hasn't played since the end of July amid transfer speculation.

Jamie Walker has missed two Hearts games this season. SNS

Hearts will welcome Jamie Walker back into the squad this weekend for the trip to Kilmarnock.

The winger hasn't played since the League Cup defeat to Peterhead on July 25 after being dropped amid transfer speculation linking him with a move to Rangers.

Ian Cathro, who has since been temporarily replaced as head coach by Jon Daly, said Walker was suffering "a little drop-off in his performance levels and his focus".

Daly has been pleased with the 24-year-old's attitude in training since taking charge, however, and says he's earned his place in the squad for Saturday's Premiership fixture.

"He's trained well this week and worked hard," he said. "For me that's what he needs to get back to doing.

"As I spoke before, he's a player that can win you a game of football, he can score goals, he can produce something from nothing.

"He's a match winner and he's definitely someone that will be back in the squad, whether that's starting or on the bench, he'll be involved in some way.

"For the couple of days I've seen him this week he's trained well and looks like he has the bit between his teeth.

"I think that's been lacking with all the stuff that's going on around him. He's probably not been fully focused on what he needs to do and now he has that focus back.

"Hopefully now we can get him on the pitch and back playing for Hearts."

