No extra edge to clash with Hibs, says Pedro Caixinha

Rangers meet the Hibees for the first time since the 2016 Scottish Cup final.

Prepared: Caixinha has done his homework on Hibs. SNS Group

There will be no extra motivation or edge when Rangers face Hibernian for the first time since the 2016 Scottish Cup final, according to Pedro Caixinha.

Hibs lifted the trophy after a late David Gray goal but the showpiece final was overshadowed by crowd trouble after the final whistle.

Asked if that match would provide an added incentive for his players to win when Hibs visit Ibrox, Caixinha replied with a firm "no" and said he was only preparing to face the current, in-form side.

"I know that we're going to face a great club, a great manager and a great group of players," he said.

"Beside that we know how they play and what they want from the game from the analysis that we did based on past games."

Caixinha said previous meetings are no motivation.

He said: "Football is a moment where no two games are going to be played the same way.

"The contest is different and what was to be fought for on the pitch is totally different.

"We just want to focus on the three points that we want to take.

The manager said he had no knowledge of the recent history between the clubs but he is looking forward to a full Ibrox Stadium lending backing to his side.

"We just know that it's sold out," he said. "We know we're going to have the support from our fans and that's all we care about. I don't think [there's an edge].

"It's not my concern to be concerned about it. It's just my concern to prepare the team, to recover the players and make them ready to have a strong start on Saturday at 3pm."