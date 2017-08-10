Shaun Maloney returns to Celtic as under-20s coach

The former Scotland international will develop young players for the first team.

Return: Shaun Maloney is back at Celtic Park. SNS Group

Celtic have announced Shaun Maloney has joined the club's coaching staff, taking charge of the Under-20 team.

The 34-year old has brought his playing career to an end after leaving Hull City and begins his coaching career at the club where he enjoyed two successful spells as a player.

Maloney, who has 47 Scotland caps, made his debut for Celtic in 2000 and went on to win five league titles, five Scottish Cups and three League Cups over his two spells in Glasgow.

The former player had been linked with a move to Aberdeen as a player but those fell through due to injury.

Talks then began with Celtic and, speaking before his appointment, Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies said Maloney would be perfectly placed to bring through a new generation of talent.

"He brings a lot of experience as a player and his Celtic connections as well," Davies said.

"I think he would fit in really well if it were to happen.

"Any player that's been involved at a club as a player, especially if they've come through the academy, it gives them a good empathy for the players in that academy."