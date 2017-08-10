Alves: Ronaldo tips do not guarantee me free-kick duties

The defender scored against Dunfermline but says others are equally capable.

Bruno Alves revealed he has picked up tips from playing with Ronaldo but that will not guarantee him free-kick duties at Rangers.

The Portuguese defender scored a direct free kick in the 6-0 League Cup win over Dunfermline on Wednesday and said he has been comfortable taking set pieces throughout his career.

He said his team-mates at Ibrox are equally capable of posing a threat with a dead ball, however, and it could be that no one player would have the duty in every game.

"I don't know," he said. "For me this is something that I used to do and at all the teams I've played with I've scored some goals by free kick.

"But we have some other players who can do it and I think the moment will say who's going to take it. It's not important. What's important is that the team wins in the end."

The Portuguese international said he has had the benefit of learning from Cristiano Ronaldo when playing for his country.

Although the Real Madrid player is first in line, Alves said he still hands out advice.

"Yes, Ronaldo doesn't give so many chances but he's the best," Alves said. "He can score very well.

"Of course [he's given me tips]. It's one of his specialities because he has so many good skills and that's just one more. We're learning every day with him when we're together."