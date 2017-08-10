James Forrest: Celtic youths should look up to Tierney

The left-back has excelled since establishing his place in the first team.

Academy graduates: James Forrest and Kieran Tierney. SNS

James Forrest says Celtic's promising youngsters should look to Kieran Tierney and feel inspired by his success.

The 20-year-old captained the club in Tuesday's League Cup win and scored with a thunderous drive from almost 40 yards out.

It was the first competitive game as captain after also leading the team out for a pre-season friendly in Sunderland last month.

It epitomised his outstanding run since establishing himself in the first team three seasons ago, something every youth academy prospect dreams of.

Forrest, who also worked his way into the senior side seven years ago, says the current crop of youth should be motivated by the left back.

"His progress has been incredible and he's still only 20," he said. "He feels more experienced because he's been in the first team for 18 months.

"He feels like an important part of the team and it's credit to him. He's really professional and he's only going to get better.

"All the young boys will be looking at him and what he's done. They can look at him and think they have a chance as well."

'His progress has been incredible and he's still only 20.' James Forrest on teammate Kieran Tierney

Forrest added: "It all comes naturally to him. He doesn't play as a 20-year-old. He has a lot of games under his belt with Celtic now.

"He's come on and keeps getting better and better, which is good for everyone in the team."

Five teenagers started the 5-0 win over Kilmarnock earlier this week, making Tierney one of the older and more experienced players in the side.

Forrest says it's promising to see manager Brendan Rodgers put his faith in these players and still pull off a comprehensive victory.

"It's really good for the club," he continued. "We see the young boys train every day and we know what they can do but to go out and put in a performance like they did it was great for everyone.

"To make that many changes but the boys to go out and do the same as the ones who have been playing is good for everyone all round.

"The young boys are fresh and they have no fear, they did really well the other night."