  • STV
  • MySTV

James Forrest: Celtic youths should look up to Tierney

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The left-back has excelled since establishing his place in the first team.

Academy graduates: James Forrest and Kieran Tierney.
Academy graduates: James Forrest and Kieran Tierney. SNS

James Forrest says Celtic's promising youngsters should look to Kieran Tierney and feel inspired by his success.

The 20-year-old captained the club in Tuesday's League Cup win and scored with a thunderous drive from almost 40 yards out.

It was the first competitive game as captain after also leading the team out for a pre-season friendly in Sunderland last month.

It epitomised his outstanding run since establishing himself in the first team three seasons ago, something every youth academy prospect dreams of.

Forrest, who also worked his way into the senior side seven years ago, says the current crop of youth should be motivated by the left back.

"His progress has been incredible and he's still only 20," he said. "He feels more experienced because he's been in the first team for 18 months.

"He feels like an important part of the team and it's credit to him. He's really professional and he's only going to get better.

"All the young boys will be looking at him and what he's done. They can look at him and think they have a chance as well."

'His progress has been incredible and he's still only 20.'
James Forrest on teammate Kieran Tierney

Forrest added: "It all comes naturally to him. He doesn't play as a 20-year-old. He has a lot of games under his belt with Celtic now. 

"He's come on and keeps getting better and better, which is good for everyone in the team."

Five teenagers started the 5-0 win over Kilmarnock earlier this week, making Tierney one of the older and more experienced players in the side.

Forrest says it's promising to see manager Brendan Rodgers put his faith in these players and still pull off a comprehensive victory.

"It's really good for the club," he continued. "We see the young boys train every day and we know what they can do but to go out and put in a performance like they did it was great for everyone.

"To make that many changes but the boys to go out and do the same as the ones who have been playing is good for everyone all round.

"The young boys are fresh and they have no fear, they did really well the other night."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.