Ross County move an easy decision, says Ross Draper

Ross Draper says it was an easy decision to leave Inverness Caledonian Thistle and sign for their Highland rivals Ross County.

The midfielder left the newly relegated side on Wednesday for an undisclosed fee after handing in a transfer request.

The club reluctantly allowed the move after rejecting several offers from County and Draper says he completed his switch with no regrets.

He will now make an immediate return to the Premiership with the club 13 miles north of Inverness.

"You only have to come and take a look around the training facilities and the way the manager spoke about the club, the way they go about their business and their aspirations for season to know that it's a great club," he told STV.

"It's a great place to come and play football on a daily basis. It's a challenge that I'm thoroughly looking forward to.

"I know other people might have their opinions on it but for me it's just strictly football. It happens and we have to all move on.

"I think both clubs have got a good deal and as I said hopefully football takes it part and we can crack on on Saturday."

Draper could make his debut when Ross County welcome Aberdeen in the Premiership this weekend.