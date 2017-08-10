  • STV
  • MySTV

Partick boss says Celtic reserves are first-team 'clones'

Daryn MacRae

Alan Archibald's side welcome the reigning champions to Firhill on Friday night.

Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald says his side need not worry about Celtic making changes because Brendan Rodgers' reserves are "clones" of the first team.

The Jags host the reigning champions on Friday night in their second league fixture of the campaign.

The Firhill outfit have bounced back from an opening day defeat to Hibs at Easter Road by upsetting St Johnstone 3-0 in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a youthful Celtic side were routing Kilmarnock 5-0.

Archibald has since reviewed footage of Celtic's performance and believes last season's "Invincibles" are even stronger than they were last year.

"Yes, they do (look stronger)," he said. "In terms of their squad, last year they made a few changes against us in one of the games and maybe weren't as strong.

"The other night I watched the game back and they were like clones, they've got guys coming in who are playing the exact same way, still pressing with a high tempo and great on the ball as well.

"It's a tough task but that's why it's important we just concentrate on Partick Thistle and don't look too much into whether Celtic are making changes, as you saw the other night they are very similar whoever plays."

Celtic are expected to rotate their line-up ahead of next Wednesday's crunch Champions League qualifier with Astana.

Archibald though believes his team have to concentrate on themselves, rather than focus on the strength of their opponent, having suffered a 5-0 defeat the last team Celtic visited Glasgow's west end.

He said: "It will be a tough task but we need to make sure we concentrate on ourselves.

"We got caught up, our last game we played them when they came to Firhill, and we showed them way too much respect.

"We stood off them, hardly made a challenge and they ran over the top of us."

He added: "So we need to make sure we are at our best and we are aggressive in the right way, that's making tackles not being silly but making sure we don't stand off them too much and play our own game.

"As you saw the other night against Kilmarnock they can make a number of changes but you can't really focus on who's going to be playing so we need to make sure we concentrate on ourselves and get our own game going."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.