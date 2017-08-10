Aberdeen confirm signing of Stevie May from Preston

The former St Johnstone forward has signed a four-year-deal at Pittodrie.

Stevie May: Aberdeen confirm signing of forward. SNS Group

Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of former St Johnstone forward Stevie May.

The once capped Scotland striker has joined the Pittodrie side from English Championship club Preston North End.

The 24-year-old, who also played for Sheffield Wednesday, joins Derek McInnes side on a four-year-deal believed to be worth around £300,000.

Since leaving the Scottish Premiership in 2014 the big centre forward scored eight goals in 51 games in the English second tier at Hillsbrough and Deepdale.

He scored a total of 32 goals in 80 games for St Johnstone between 2009 and 2014 leading to a Scotland call up and a move to England.

Aberdeen confirmed the deal on their Twitter account on Thursday.

May, who will wear the number 18 shirt at his new club, said "New chapter, can't wait to get started."

