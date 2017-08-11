Partick Thistle strike deals for Storey and Sammon

Alan Archibald has added to his attacking options with the acquisition of two forwards.

Additions: Miles Storey, left, joins on two-year deal and Conor Sammon on season loan. SNS Group

Partick Thistle have strengthened their squad with the addition of two forwards, signing Miles Storey from Aberdeen and Conor Sammon from Hearts.

Storey is a permanent addition, signing a two-year contract at Firhill, while Sammon moves to Glasgow on a season-long loan.

Thistle and Aberdeen agreed an undisclosed fee for Storey, who would have found his first team opportunities at Pittodrie limited after the Dons signed Stevie May.

The 23-year old had been with Aberdeen for a year, joining Derek McInnes' side after catching the eye while on loan at Inverness from Swindon Town.

Storey scored just once last season, having mainly made brief appearances from the bench.

He scored Aberdeen's second goal in their Premiership opener against Hamilton last weekend.

Sammon joins the Jags for what will be his second successive loan spell.

The well-travelled forward joined Hearts last summer but spent the second-half of last season on loan at former club Kilmarnock.

The 30-year old Irishman said in July that Hearts signing Kyle Lafferty meant that he would have to find a team away from Tynecastle.