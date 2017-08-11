Striker Faisal El Bakhtaoui 'can be Dundee's star man'

Manager Neil McCann has urged the French-Moroccan to believe in himself more.

Derby joy: Faissal El Bakhtaoui scored opener in League Cup clash. SNS

Dundee boss Neil McCann believes Faissal El Bakhtaoui can be Dundee's star man this season but says he has to believe in himself first.

The 24-year-old French-Moroccan he hit a stunning first-half volley in the Dundee derby on Wednesday.

He crashed an unstoppable strike off the underside of the bar to send McCann's men on their way to a 2-1 League Cup victory over their next-door neighbours.

It was an emphatic display of the former Dunfermline player's capabilities but McCann says a crisis of confidence has prevented El Bakhtaoui from fulfilling his true potential following his step up from League One last summer.

The Dens Park boss, however, has no shortage of faith in his playmaker who he previously worked with at East End Park.

"I think Fayc has got all the attributes to get into double figures this year and I want him to do that," he said.

"I want him to feel he's got the backing and the support of the management team, which he certainly does, and the players.

"Added into that, I want the fans to back him - to not get frustrated when it doesn't come off."

He added: "He's a mercurial talent who will come up with the sort of thing the other night - a piece of magic no one else can do.

"But there will be times when he misses easier chances like he did the other night. That's for us to work with him and make him better. But he's so keen to do that.

"I think he can shine here - but he has to believe in why he is here. He has to believe in his own qualities."