Motherwell boss: League Cup buzz will offset fatigue

Stephen Robinson believes his side are riding high after beating Ross County 3-2.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson believes the buzz from Wednesday's dramatic extra-time winner in the League Cup will offset any fatigue when his side take on St Johnstone.

The Steelmen battled to a 3-2 extra-time win over Ross County despite going down to ten men when Charles Dunne was sent off.

Substitute Ross MacLean was the hero, scoring a late winner for the Lanarkshire side.

While the effort required to overcome the Staggies in Dingwall tired the legs, Robinson says the confidence his side gained from the result will mask any fatigue when they travel to Perth on Saturday.

He said: "It is a long trip up there and the game went on longer than we wanted it to but the buzz you get from winning the game will out-do any tiredness.

"When we went down to ten men, probably everyone thought, 'that's the end of that then' and it is easy to say defeat is expected but they didn't, they dug in, showed super character and the boys that came on changed the game in our favour as well, so that is a pleasing aspect.

"The boys are really looking forward to Saturday, there is a lot of confidence in the team and in the camp."

He added: "We have won five games out of six at the start of the season and there is belief, and when there is belief you can start building a team spirit, fans start to believe in what the players are doing as well so there is a good feeling around the place at the moment.

"It is important to get off to a good start, by no means are we getting too carried away with what we have done.

"We got into the next round of the cup. We lost our first league game so it is now of paramount importance that we gets something out of Saturday."