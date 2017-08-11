Derek McInnes lists his reasons for signing Stevie May

The striker worked with his new Aberdeen boss when they were at St Johnstone.

Reunited: Stevie May and Derek McInnes at Pittodrie. SNS

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has extensively listed the qualities that attracted him to signing striker Stevie May.

The Scottish frontman, who has one cap for his country, has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Pittodrie.

He previously worked with McInnes when the pair were at St Johnstone and the club have been working to reunite the pair all summer.

The Dons boss is delighted with his latest recruit, saying: "He's still only 24 and although he's had injuries in the last couple of years he's managed to fit in quite a lot.

"He certainly knows where the back of the net is. At 24 years of age he's already been involved in the national team and I think he's got the best years ahead of him.

"In terms of his qualities as a player - his work rate, his energy, his goalscoring, prowess and his link play have got better."

McInnes continued: "His strength, he's got that pace over the top, he gives us real athleticism at the top end of the pitch.

"And I think he's more than capable playing in a front two, he can play in a one, he can play off a side but predominantly better through the middle.

"There is an awful lot to like about Stevie. I know from having worked with him at an early ages exactly what he'll bring to the team."

He added: "What is important is along with the qualities he's a very hard-working team player as well and that's important at the top end of the pitch."