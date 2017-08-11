Stevie May: Why I agreed to number 83 jersey switch

The new Aberdeen striker changed from number 18 after signing his contract.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5538758415001-stevie-may-explains-why-he-agreed-to-no-83-jersey-switch.jpg" />

Stevie May says he agreed to change to number 83 to put a smile on faces and bring joy to the Aberdeen supporters.

The striker, who put pen to paper on a four-year deal earlier this week, originally took the number 18 shirt but switched it following requests from Aberdeen fans.

The change is to mark Aberdeen's greatest achievement, winning the European Cup Winners' Cup against Real Madrid in May 1983.

May, who was not born when the Dons lifted the trophy, shared why he went ahead with the switch.

"It's a little bonus for the fans," the 24-year-old said. "Any little bit we can do to help them and give them a bit of joy is a bonus.

"There weren't any other numbers that were significant to me anyway so I'm easygoing. If that puts a smile on one or two faces and sells a few shirts then it's always good."

May said he would not have made the switch to Aberdeen if it had not been for Derek McInnes, who he also worked under at St Johnstone earlier in his career.

"I don't think there's any two ways about it. If he wasn't still here or he had left, I wouldn't be here, and a lot can be said for the other signings."