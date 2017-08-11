Celtic take all three points after 1-0 win at Thistle

Celtic kept their unbeaten run going with a goal from Ntcham against Partick Thistle.

Ntcham: New boy celebrates opening goal. SNS

Celtic kept their long held domestic unbeaten run going with a hard fought victory over Partick Thistle at Firhill.

The Scottish champions won the game 1-0 after a deflected goal from new £4m midfielder Olivier Ntcham on the 24th minute.

But Brendan Rodgers men were made to sweat in the final stages when Thistle were denied a late penalty claim by referee Andrew Dallas after a Nir Biton tackle on Miles Storey.

The win moves Celtic three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after what was their second game of the season.

The rest of Scotland's top flight will play on Saturday including Rangers vs Hibernian at Ibrox and Ross County vs Aberdeen at Dingwall.

Celtic's thoughts now go towards Wednesday and their vital Champions League play-off game vs Astana at Celtic Park.

