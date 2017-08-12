  • STV
  • MySTV

Brendan Rodgers targets new striker signing for Celtic

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Celtic boss said he may make a signing ahead of the Champions League play-off.

Cover: Rodgers plans to add a striker.
Cover: Rodgers plans to add a striker. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers has said that he may sign a new striker ahead of the Champions League play-off against Astana.

Celtic face the Kazakh champions as they aim to reach the group stages but are without Moussa Dembele, who has been sidelined until September. 

Leigh Griffiths has ongoing concerns with a calf injury, which meant he started on the bench for the 1-0 win over Partick Thistle on Friday night. Winger James Forrest led the attack again.

After the match, Rodgers admitted he was light up front and said he was working to address the problem, with a new arrival possible being added to the squad in the next few days.

"We wanted Leigh to get 90 minutes in preparation for Astana but his calf played up again and that was always a danger," Rodgers said.

"He felt a tightness after the Kilmarnock game so we assessed it as too big a risk.

"But he felt fine this morning and got his half-hour. We can't afford to take a big risk on Leigh at this time. It is not a frustration, he is just unfortunate.

"I will definitely have to look at it.

"My vision was on having two strikers available and fit and pushing each other.

"But if there is an unavailability and it is consistent then I need to look at it.

"James is doing great playing in there, Tom Rogic has played up there and done brilliant for us but the dynamic of the team is better when you have a number nine who can play the role.

"It is really about the availability of a player.

"We will look to bring in quality if available. Maybe (next week). It is something that we have been working towards in the last few weeks, so there may be something happening."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.