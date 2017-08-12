Hibernian beat Rangers 3-2 at Ibrox in Premiership

Hibernian won the Premiership clash with goals from Murray, Slivka and an own goal.

Neil Lennon: The Hibernian manager celebrates victory. SNS

Hibernian have took all three points from a high scoring Premiership game at Ibrox.

Neil Lennon's men defeated Rangers 3-2 with goals from Simon Murray, Vykintas Slivka and an own goal from Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso.

The hosts opened the scoring through Alfredo Morelos but had midfielder Ryan Jack sent off half way through the first half.

A late goal from right back James Tavernier wasn't enough to avoid their first league defeat of the season.

In a day jam packed with action there was a total of six red cards throughout the top flight including three Motherwell players as they lost 4-1 at St Johnstone.

Aberdeen picked up three points with a 2-1 win against Ross County at Dingwall with goals from defenders Mark Reynolds and Shay Logan.

Hearts beat Kilmarnock 1-0 at Rugby park with an early goal from Goncalves who was later sent off.

Kirk Broadfoot was sent off for Killie as his side trailed 1-0.

And Hamilton beat Dundee 3-0 at New Douglas Park with goals from Mackinnon, Boyd and Imrie.

