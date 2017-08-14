Transfer Talk: Walker ready for Rangers, Rhodes to Wolves

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Jamie Walker was named as a substitute on Saturday but he didn't get on the pitch. SNS

Jamie Walker seems to be making baby steps back into the Hearts team but he could complete his comeback next weekend, ironically, against Rangers.

The winger was dropped because the transfer speculation linking him with a move to Ibrox had affected his concentration but he was welcomed back into the squad at the weekend.

He didn't get off the bench in the 1-0 win over Kilmarnock, but he could go one better on Saturday and send the biggest message yet that he's still committed to Hearts.

Meanwhile, Scotland striker Jordan Rhodes, who has been linked with several clubs this summer, has now reportedly been the subject of Wolves' interest.

And at Celtic Brendan Rodgers faces a sweat to sign Patrick Roberts before the Champions League play-off deadline. He's also admitted Stuart Armstrong's stalled contract talks have been affecting the midfielder.

