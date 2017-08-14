  • STV
Motherwell defender Stephen McManus hangs up his boots

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The ex-Scotland international has taken up a coaching role with the club's academy.

Retiral: Stephen McManus says he has stopped playing at the right time. SNS Group

Former Scotland international Stephen McManus has ended his playing career but will remain at Motherwell in a coaching capacity.

The 34-year old has hung up his boots after 14 years of club football north and south of the border, having collected 26 international caps.

Motherwell announced McManus was no longer part of the first team squad after making more than 150 appearances for the Steelmen.

He will now take up a coaching role with the club's academy.

"Obviously when it comes to the point where you are going to officially retire from playing, you always do so with a bit of a heavy heart," the defender told Motherwell's official website.

"However, I've given this a lot of thought and I believe this is the right time for me, particularly with the club giving me this opportunity in a new era for academies in Scotland.

"I am also very excited to be learning off the great coaching staff we have at Motherwell at the moment - that was the main attraction for me. I want to develop myself as a coach and this is a wonderful opportunity."

He added: "I want to thank the fans of every club I've played for, particularly at 'Well where I've enjoyed myself tremendously over the past five seasons. I now look forward to the next chapter in my career."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said: "We are absolutely delighted to be bringing someone like Stephen on to our staff as he will be a huge asset to the club.

"He's a former Celtic and Scotland captain and has played almost 500 career games, that's a wealth of experience that our younger players now have at their disposal.

"It was a massive decision for him personally and it's a real testament to Stephen as a guy that he wants to make this step at this stage of his life."

He added: "I believe he'll make a tremendous coach one day and he's doing it in the correct way, getting his badges and doing the hard work on the training ground first."

McManus began his career at Celtic, playing over 200 times for the club between 2003 and 2010. He won three league titles, two Scottish Cup and two League Cup medals.

The centre-back then moved to Middlesbrough and spent time at Bristol City on loan before returning to Scotland to join Motherwell in 2013.

