SPFL Wrap: Key talking points from the weekend action

Neil Lennon: Hibs boss reacts during victory over Rangers at Ibrox. SNS

Week two of the new league season did not disappoint as we were treated to goals galore, controversial decisions and heated moments aplenty.

Rangers' defeat to Hibernin was the main talking point from the weekend but it was not the only fixture catching the headlines.

Here is a round-up of some of the key moments that could live the longest in our memories from matchday two across the SPFL.

Absence has not made heart grow fonder

Absence has clearly not made the heart grow fonder when it comes to Neil Lennon and Rangers.

The Hibs head coach made his first appearance at Ibrox since being sent to the stands while still the Celtic manager in 2012 and he was heavily involved in a heated encounter as his side secured a 3-2 victory.

Lennon cupped his ears and made a gesture with his arm towards the Rangers fans behind him when Hibs striker Simon Murray made it 1-1, which inspired home assistant manager Helder Baptista to approach police.

Gers boss Pedro Caixinha also felt the need to complain about Lennon and Garry Parker's use of the technical area.

The row is now rumbling on two days after the fixture with a Rangers supporters' group making official comment on the matter while there's also talk of Lennon facing a Scottish FA and police probe into his actions.

Pedro Caixinha's post-match interview

Call it a marketing ploy, call it a rallying cry, call it a manager who has immersed himself in the club's culture... everyone paused when they heard Caixinha's post-match interview on Rangers TV.

"There's a lot of elements that also need to be improve but we are here, we are united, we are the people and we will keep going," he said.

Opposing fans lapped up the "we are the people" line just as much as the Rangers support but for different reasons.

Watch for yourself, from two minutes and 48 seconds in.

Referees take the heat

John Beaton was in charge at Ibrox on Saturday. SNS

First there was John Beaton, who had to handle not one but two heated clashes between Hibs and Rangers players.

There were questions over how Anthony Stokes managed to stay on the pitch after incidents with James Tavernier and Ryan Jack, while the latter was shown a straight red for his involvement.

Then there was Motherwell, who are considering fighting two of the three red cards shown to their players in their 4-1 defeat to St Johnstone.

Charles Dunne, who is already appealing his midweek sending off in the League Cup, was dismissed for denying a goalscoring opportunity but the club say there was no contact.

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson was also sent off for handling of the ball outside the box but replays show that may have been a harsh decision.

Carl McHugh was also dismissed, for two bookable offences, in the game at McDiarmid Park.

Kirk Broadfoot's playground antics

Kirk Broadfoot and Isma Goncalves clash. SNS

The classic football handbags cliche was taken to a whole new level at Rugby Park on Saturday when Kirk Broadfoot introduced some playground antics.

Amid a scuffle with Hearts striker Isma Goncalves, the pair tumbled to the ground during the 1-0 defeat.

While on the plastic turf, Broadfoot hauled Isma back by grabbing his top knot - but the referee wasn't impressed, sending him for an early bath.

The Hearts forward also walked for his part in the melee, with Hearts appealing that decision.

Michael O'Halloran wasted at Ibrox

Michael O'Halloran netted again for St Johnstone. SNS

The on-loan winger has continued where he left off before moving from St Johnstone to Rangers 18 months ago, netting twice in Saints' victory over Motherwell to take his tally for the Premiership season to three and move his side top of the table.

That is the same number of goals he managed for the Gers.

Steven Boyd starts to catch the eye

Steven Boyd found the back of the net for Hamilton Accies. SNS

The 20-year-old former Celtic youth striker netted his first goal for Hamilton Accies in their 3-0 win over Dundee and his well-executed lob further highlighted his potential.

Boyd's close control and invention had attracted praise from Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes following their League Cup meeting in midweek and the creative forward looks like he will make his mark on Accies' season.

Inverness facing real problems

Collin Seedorf reacts to Caley Thistle's 5-1 defeat. SNS

The Scottish Championship has often been a league it is easier to get into than get out of and Inverness Caley Thistle are learning like many others that Premiership history is no guarantee of success in the second tier.

If a 1-0 opening day loss against fellow promotion hopefuls Dundee United was a chastening experience, Saturday's 5-1 defeat at the hands of Dunfermline would have been a much more bruising affair for John Robertson and his players.

The play-off system will allow plenty of teams to have a bad run without killing their hopes but Inverness badly need a result to shift the feeling they are still on the downward spiral that led to their drop from the top flight last season.

The good news is that a cutthroat league is as difficult for everyone else and only Dundee United have taken maximum points so far.

Falkirk only have one point on the board while St Mirren's momentum came to a crashing halt with a 4-1 defeat at Morton, who themselves were bouncing back from a disappointing goalless draw on opening day.

Next up for Robertson and Inverness in the league is a visit from the Cappielow victors, who are sure to have a spring in their step after a derby win.

A big response will be expected at the Caledonian Stadium.