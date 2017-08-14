Malky Mackay: Managers and fans need to set the tone

SFA performance director says there needs to be a 'family friendly' atmosphere at games.

Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay has said all parties need to be aware of their responsibilities to the game to create the best atmosphere at matches.

The former manager was speaking after a controversial match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox where Hibs manager Neil Lennon's gestures to the Rangers fans after a goal and the supporters' treatment of Lennon made headlines.

Police Scotland are investigating the actions of the former Celtic boss after complaints from the public and are now also looking into a threat made on social media against Lennon.

Speaking generally, Mackay said managers were under more pressure than they have ever been and that it could be difficult to focus in a hostile atmosphere.

He said managers knew how to conduct themselves but were sometimes abused at games.

"It's a difficult situation, it really is," he told STV. "The heat of the game is something. There's the pressure that's on a coach to produce results that's another huge thing.

"It's a very precarious time we're in at the moment in terms of how little time people get in a job.

"You've got to understand the mindset of how somebody's feeling and the pressure that's on them from chairmen, from the press, from the public."

He added: "These things actually all come into play as well as the fact that if there's a large number of people abusing somebody, people are only human and as long as it doesn't go overboard, I think that's something that's got to come into it.

"There's also the general way you carry yourself and you have to carry yourself as well but these guys know that."

"I suffered abuse from inside my own dressing room from people," Mackay joked.

"But I think you've got to try as much as you can to try to blank it out and focus on the boys on the pitch.

"As far as I was concerned it's like playing. You play in front of a hostile atmosphere or a big crowd and to play the game you've got to block the fans out or you would spend your time just looking around the stadium."

He added: "I think it's the exact same with managers. You've got to make sure you're out there and you try as much as you can to focus on what's on the pitch.

"There's obviously going to be events that take place but the pressure that's on managers right now is immense."

Mackay, speaking at an event to highlight the latest intake of young players to the Scottish FA Performance School programme, emphasised the need for supporters to take note of their own actions and how everyone had to work to make sure that grounds were enjoyable for families.

"I think if there's 30,000 or 40,000 people singing a song against you or using language against you then of course there's a responsibility on people to try to change that," he said.

"You want to bring families to football.

"You don't want that [abuse] to be heard and I know there's more and more responsibility on associations and football clubs throughout Europe to try to make sure that's stamped out so that it becomes a family-friendly arena to come and watch a sport."

He added: "We have got a responsibility in a huge sport to make sure that it's a product that everyone can come to watch.

"We're no different from anybody else. We've got to make sure that we're proud of our game."