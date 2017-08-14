  • STV
  • MySTV

Malky Mackay: Managers and fans need to set the tone

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Grant Russell Grant Russell

SFA performance director says there needs to be a 'family friendly' atmosphere at games.

Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay has said all parties need to be aware of their responsibilities to the game to create the best atmosphere at matches.

The former manager was speaking after a controversial match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox where Hibs manager Neil Lennon's gestures to the Rangers fans after a goal and the supporters' treatment of Lennon made headlines.

Police Scotland are investigating the actions of the former Celtic boss after complaints from the public and are now also looking into a threat made on social media against Lennon.

Speaking generally, Mackay said managers were under more pressure than they have ever been and that it could be difficult to focus in a hostile atmosphere.

He said managers knew how to conduct themselves but were sometimes abused at games.

"It's a difficult situation, it really is," he told STV. "The heat of the game is something. There's the pressure that's on a coach to produce results that's another huge thing.

"It's a very precarious time we're in at the moment in terms of how little time people get in a job.

"You've got to understand the mindset of how somebody's feeling and the pressure that's on them from chairmen, from the press, from the public."

He added: "These things actually all come into play as well as the fact that if there's a large number of people abusing somebody, people are only human and as long as it doesn't go overboard, I think that's something that's got to come into it.

"There's also the general way you carry yourself and you have to carry yourself as well but these guys know that."

'There's obviously going to be events that take place but the pressure that's on managers right now is immense.'
SFA performance director Malky Mackay

"I suffered abuse from inside my own dressing room from people," Mackay joked. 

"But I think you've got to try as much as you can to try to blank it out and focus on the boys on the pitch.

"As far as I was concerned it's like playing. You play in front of a hostile atmosphere or a big crowd and to play the game you've got to block the fans out or you would spend your time just looking around the stadium."

He added: "I think it's the exact same with managers. You've got to make sure you're out there and you try as much as you can to focus on what's on the pitch.

"There's obviously going to be events that take place but the pressure that's on managers right now is immense."

Mackay, speaking at an event to highlight the latest intake of young players to the Scottish FA Performance School programme, emphasised the need for supporters to take note of their own actions and how everyone had to work to make sure that grounds were enjoyable for families.

"I think if there's 30,000 or 40,000 people singing a song against you or using language against you then of course there's a responsibility on people to try to change that," he said.

"You want to bring families to football. 

"You don't want that [abuse] to be heard and I know there's more and more responsibility on associations and football clubs throughout Europe to try to make sure that's stamped out so that it becomes a family-friendly arena to come and watch a sport."

He added: "We have got a responsibility in a huge sport to make sure that it's a product that everyone can come to watch.

"We're no different from anybody else. We've got to make sure that we're proud of our game."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.