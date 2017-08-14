  • STV
Rangers submit appeal over Ryan Jack's sending off

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Hearts and Motherwell have also appealed red cards shown to their players.

Ryan Jack: Midfielder received marching orders in Ibrox clash. SNS Group

Rangers have appealed against Ryan Jack's dismissal in their defeat to Hibs on Saturday as Hearts and Motherwell also signalled intent to have red cards for their players overturned.

The Ibrox club lost 3-2 at home to Hibernian on Saturday and were unhappy with referee John Beaton's performance as he dismissed Jack after a confrontation with Hibs' Anthony Stokes.

Manager Pedro Caixinha appeared to suggest Stokes should have been sent off for his part in the incident.

Rangers will now attempt to have Jack's card struck from the record and free the midfielder to face Hearts this weekend.

Hearts have also challenged a referee's decision, asking a panel to look at Isma Goncalves' red card from their 1-0 win against Kilmarnock.

Goncalves was punished for his part in an incident with Kirk Broadfoot, who was also sent off, and Hearts hope to have him available for the match at Ibrox.

Motherwell were reduced to eight men in their 4-1 loss at St Johnstone.

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson was dismissed for handling the ball outside the area, while Carl McHugh was sent off for two yellow cards.

Charles Dunne then saw red for allegedly tripping Graham Cummins in the box.

It was the defender's second dismissal in the space of a week following his card against Ross County.

The Lanarkshire club have appealed Carson's red card and both of Dunne's sendings off.

All cases will be heard at disciplinary panels at Hampden on Thursday.

