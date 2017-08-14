Patrick striker relishing chance of regular football 

  • STV
Miles Storey says he took things for granted before his spell with Aberdeen.

New Partick Thistle signing Miles Storey says he is relishing the chance to play regular football after a disappointing spell with Aberdeen last season.

Storey signed for the Jags on Friday and made his debut in the 1-0 defeat against Celtic.

He said he is hoping for more regular game time after a frustrating period at Pittodrie last season.

The striker joined Derek McInnes' side last summer after impressing while on loan at Inverness but he failed to break into the Aberdeen team.

While admitting frustration at spending a spell on the sidelines, he thanked the Dons for allowing him a move to get his career back on track.

"It's tough," he said. "I was 22 [when I moved] and at that age you want to be playing week in, week out, if you can, to get into a position to come into your pride at 25 or 26.

"It's tough when you go eight or nine games without coming off the bench, to get yourself going in the morning.

"Aberdeen have been brilliant with me and they did promise me that I would get my move and I've got to give them credit because they've done that for me."

'I'm buzzing to get going. I've had a tough year and I'm excited to be here now and try to play myself into the team.'
Miles Storey

He added: "Obviously I was at Inverness and maybe took it a little for granted playing week in, week out.

"There was only a couple of strikers there and we all played our part and it was good to be there. Maybe I took that for granted going to a big club like Aberdeen but I'm never going to do that again.

"Once I get myself into the team I'm going to stay in it for as long as I can because I'm motivated never to feel like that again."

Storey revealed former team-mate Danny Devine had helped sell him on a move to Firhill and that having taken lessons from last season he had a hunger to succeed in Alan Archibald's team.

"I'm buzzing to get going," he said. "I've had a tough year and I'm excited to be here now and try to play myself into the team.

"I know a move has been on the cards for a while and I spoke to some clubs up here and some down south.

"I've always kept tabs on Thistle, knowing someone here, and being an away player I've always admired the place.

"When I knew there was some interest and met the manager my mind was made up that I wanted to come here."

