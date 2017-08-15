Jim Duffy signs one-year contract extension at Morton

The manager is now in his fourth season with the Championship club.

Jim Duffy has been at Morton since summer 2014. SNS

Morton manager Jim Duffy has put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension.

It keeps the boss, who replaced Kenny Shiels in May 2014, at Cappielow until summer 2019.

It's further good news for Morton fans who celebrated a 4-1 derby win over St Mirren in the Championship at the weekend.

The former Dundee and Hibernian manager, who is in his fourth season with the club, led the Ton to the League One title in his first campaign.

Last season saw them reach the Championship play-offs, where they were put out by Dundee United and League Cup semi finals, where they were defeated by Aberdeen.

Chairman Douglas Rae told the club's official website: "He is an outstanding manager and very good with the players. He's strict, he works them hard, but he's a very, very fair man. A top guy.

"He's very loyal, very intelligent, very honest, and very supportive in everything in connection with the club. He's also a great tactician and great at reading games."