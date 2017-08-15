Transfer Talk: Sow and Neilson reunited, Costa return

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

MK Dons boss Robbie Neilson worked with Osman Sow at Hearts. SNS

So the summer transfer window could be changing with England considering moving Deadline Day to before the season starts.

But until that happens - and is implemented in Scotland - you are still treated to your daily dose of Transfer Talk throughout August.

There's only a couple of weeks left so it's taking a steady dip right now until the usual madness at the end of the month.

Former Hearts striker Osman Sow has teamed up with his former Tynecastle boss Robbie Neilson again, while ex-Celtic striker Tony Watt has joined his ninth club by returning to Belgium.

Meanwhile, down south, Diego Costa could be set for a shock return to the Chelsea line up. This could be a game changer in fantasy football.

