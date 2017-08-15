Griffiths: Champions League makes or breaks our season

The Celtic striker underlined the importance of beating Astana.

Ready: Griffiths is fit to play. SNS Group

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has said that defeating Astana to reach the Champions League group stage will make or break their season.

The Scottish champions have the first leg of their play-off tie against the Kazakhs on Wednesday evening and are hoping for a result that will put them one step closer to the elite stages. After the experience of facing Barcelona, Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach last season, Griffiths said the whole club would get a lift from making it through again.

"It makes or breaks a season if you get to the Champions League," he said. "It set us up on a great platform.

"We knew it was a difficult group we were put in but just having Champions League football back at Celtic Park after a difficult two years was massive for everybody involved.

"It makes or breaks our season and puts us on a high and you get the fans singing from the rooftops. The league's started and it's just a couple of games in but if we can get to the group stages it makes the start of the season worthwhile."

Though Celtic will be aiming to get a win that secures a commanding position before the return leg next Tuesday, Griffiths pointed out the importance of a clean sheet. A goalless draw at home to Rosenborg in the last round was followed by an away win and the striker was confident the team could follow the same path if required.

"Not conceding an away goal is vital and we've got the players who can stop that," he said. "It's not going to be won tomorrow but we can give ourselves a good chance going to their place next week.

"If we take a lead there, then great. If not then we'll do what we did against Rosenborg."

Griffiths confirmed that he was fully fit ahead of the tie after a calf injury and said that he was on the bench against Partick Thistle last week purely as a precaution ahead of the Astana game.