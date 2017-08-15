Steve McClaren out of running to be next Hearts boss

The former England manager will not be Ian Cathro's successor at Tynecastle.

Interest: McLaren had applied for the Hearts job. PA

Steve McClaren will not be the next head coach at Hearts, STV understands.

The former England manager had initially thrown his hat in the ring to fill the vacancy left by Ian Cathro after his sacking at the start of August.

His application will not be taken any further but Hearts owner Ann Budge and director of football Craig Levein are continuing to work on appointing a new head coach.

Jon Daly is currently in temporary charge of the first team and an appointment is not expected to be made before the match against Rangers this weekend.

The Edinburgh side are playing all of their early Premiership matches away from Tynecastle while rebuilding work is under way.

Under Daly, the team lost 4-1 at Celtic on the opening day of the season and won 1-0 at kilmarnock last weekend.