Brendan Rodgers: No need to rush signings for play-offs

Celtic boss confident with his squad ahead of crucial Champions League qualifier.

Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic do not have to rush into any signings before the European deadline in order to qualify for the Champions League group stages.

The Parkhead side face Astana in the first leg of the play-offs on Wednesday ahead of a decisive trip to Kazakhstan next week.

If Celtic recruit a new player they must register him as a wildcard before 11pm on Tuesday if they want him to feature in either of the two legs.

Rodgers said after the weekend league win over Partick Thistle he was keen to bring in another striker. Patrick

Roberts also continues to be linked with a return to the club despite being in Spain for a training camp with Manchester City.

The manager is confident his side have what it takes to book their place in the Champions League group stages without the help of a new face in the squad.

"Patrick's situation is pretty clear," he said. "He's out with Manchester City at the moment. We have a number of targets we're looking at but there is nothing to report on any specific player.

"For any player the deadline is 11 o'clock tonight but I'm quite relaxed. We're calm, we know what we want.

"My main objective over the course of this market was by the end of August to have a squad available that was ready for the season ahead."

He added: "We always hoped that we could get one or two in. We got a few in but we need more, there's no doubt about that.

"But I said right at the beginning that qualification for the Champions League was primarily going to be done with the players that got us there.

"These are players that are developing, that are improving, that have a total understanding of how we work.

"Clearly we are missing some players that are decisive for us and we want to make the squad stronger. But that only happens when you have two parties that are willing to work together to get the deal done."