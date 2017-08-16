Challenge Cup wrap: Holders progress, Celtic Colts lose

A round up of the first set of Challenge Cup results in the 2017/18 campaign.

Dundee United, who won last year's competition, secured a 2-0 win over Cowdenbeath. SNS

Challenge Cup holders Dundee United progressed into the second round of the 2017/18 tournament as several Premiership Colt teams, including Celtic, dropped out.

Two second-half goals from summer signing Patrick Nkoyi sealed United's 2-0 win over Cowdenbeath as Christian Dailly's son Harvey made his first-team debut.

A hat-trick from Aidan Smith saw Annan Athletic beat Celtic's youths 3-1 after the Hoops' Wallace Duffy was sent off just nine minutes into the contest.

Hibernian Colts and Kilmarnock Colts will also take no further part in the competition after home defeats to Elgin City and Berwick Rangers respectively.

Hearts Colts needed extra time to beat Formartine United 3-2 thanks to a winner from Harrison Paton in the final minute of extra time.

But there was more joy for Partick Thistle's youngsters as they coasted into the second round after a 6-1 win over Stirling University.

Neil McLaughlin hit a hat-trick with further efforts from Mark Lamont, Kevin Nisbet and Aidan Fitzpatrick. Blair Lyons pulled one back for the visitors.

Frank Ross' goal three minutes before half-time gave Aberdeen Colts a 1-0 win over St Johnstone Colts and strikes from Billy Mckay and Ross Maciver earned Ross County's youngsters a 2-1 win over Forfar Athletic.

Hamilton U20s beat Edinburgh City 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Ryan Tierney while Cammy Ballantyne's brace gave Montrose a 3-1 win over Stirling Albion.

Andy Ryan got both of the goals as Dunfermline recorded a 2-0 win over Arbroath and there were also wins in the northern section for Peterhead, Livingston, Raith Rovers, Cove Rangers and Buckie Thistle.

Stranraer, Queen of the South, Spartans and St Mirren were also victorious in the south, with the latter leaving it late to dispose of East Kilbride.