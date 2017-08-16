  • STV
  • MySTV

Astana boss: We will be in the Champions League draw

STV

Stanimir Stoilov is confident his side will defeat Celtic over the two legs.

Stanimir Stoilov spoke to the media at Celtic Park.
Stanimir Stoilov spoke to the media at Celtic Park. SNS

Astana boss Stanimir Stoilov believes it is his side and not Celtic who are destined for the Champions League.

For the second year running, the Kazakh outfit stand between the Scottish champions and the multi-million pound windfall that comes with a place in the group stages.

While it was the Hoops last year who marched on after Moussa Dembele's injury-time penalty sealed a narrow 3-2 aggregate win, Stoilov remains confident ahead of Wednesday night's play-off round first-leg showdown at Celtic Park.

The Bulgarian coach declared: "I think that next Thursday we will be participating in the draw for the Champions League. This is the best result for me.

"It doesn't matter how the first game ends. We are still going to be in the Champions League. I believe there is no need to motivate my players additionally.

"We know that Celtic is a big team historically and that is our motivation. Another is that the Champions League is in front of us and this is enough for the players to produce a good game.

"I think the team which plays better are going to get through to the group stages.

"We know that Mr Rodgers has had some time to grow and develop his team but we still feel we can get through and succeed."

Astana became the first Kazakhstan team to appear in the group stages when they qualified back in 2015. But they were denied a return 12 months later when Dembele's fired home his 92nd-minute spot-kick as the visitors lost their head.

They had two players sent off in the chaos that followed that penalty award and Stoilov admits his team need to keep their emotions in check amid the noise and crackle created by Celtic Park's 60,000 capacity.

"Discipline is, of course, the most important thing in the game," said the former Levski Sofia boss. "We would like to play quite confidently although last time our emotions actually let us down.

"But we know it is going to be two games and not one. We know we must keep our emotions for both games and keep our motivation for both games."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.