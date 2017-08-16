Transfer Talk: Nacho Novo to Airdrie, Hull want Cadden

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Nacho Novo: Could be in line for a managerial role in Scotland. SNS Group

You will have woken up to the news Patrick Roberts did not sign for Celtic before the European deadline but fear not, there are still many transfer stories floating around.

One that emerged late on yesterday is Nacho Novo's application to become the new Airdrie manager. Could he be set for a return to the Scottish game?

Motherwell's Chris Cadden is catching Hull City's eye while Livingston want Aberdeen's Scott McKenna on a loan deal.

And Celtic youngster Kieran Campbell has joined East Kilbride, while Brendan Rodgers has discussed how the new contract saga is affecting Stuart Armstrong.

