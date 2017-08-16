Tom Rogic returns to Celtic team against Astana

The Australian has been included in Brendan Rodgers' side for the Champions League play-off.

Start: Rogic is in the side to face Astana. SNS Group

Tom Rogic has returned to the starting line-up for Celtic as they prepare to face Astana in the first leg of the Champions League play-off round.





The Kazakh champions stand between Celtic and a place in the group stages of the competition. Brendan Rodgers' team has already defeated Linfield and Rosenborg in the qualifying rounds of the competition.





Celtic have been had to contend with injuries as they negotiate qualification and the beginning of the domestic season. Striker Moussa Dembele is out until September and Leigh Griffiths has only just returned after a calf injury. Defenders Dedryck Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko are also out, meaning that teenager Kristoffer Ajer or midfielder Nir Bitton has partnered Jozo Simunovic in the centre of defence for recent games.





Rodgers has now named his team for the first leg at Celtic Park and Rogic has returned to his side after being on the bench for the Premiership win over Partick Thistle last Friday. Bitton and Simunovic are at the heart of the defence against Astana in front of goalkeeper Craig Gordon. Kieran Tierney and Mikael Lustig are in the full-back positions.





Captain Scott Brown and Oliver Ntcham start in central midfield with Scott Sinclair, Rogic and James Forrest behind Leigh Griffiths.