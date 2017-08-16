Celtic take step towards Champions League with 5-0 win

Brendan Rodgers' side will travel to Kazakhstan with a healthy lead over Astana.

Double: Scott Sinclair scored twice for Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic took a huge step towards the Champions League group stages with a 5-0 win over Astana in the first leg of the play-off round.

The comprehensive win means only a major upset in the return leg in Kazakhstan next week would stop Brendan Rodgers' side taking their place in the draw with Europe's elite clubs.

Celtic took the lead on 32 minutes when Tom Rogic made a jinking run through the Astana defence and his shot was diverted into his own net by Yevgeny Postnikov.

The Scottish champions doubled their lead before half time through Scott Sinclair and it was the English winger who opened up real distance between the sides when he raced through to slot the ball through Aleksandr Mokin's legs to make it 3-0 on the hour mark.

Leigh Griffiths, restored to the starting line-up, set up James Forrest to roll in the fourth from a narrow angle in the 78th minute. The Scotland striker then made it 5-0 in the dying minutes.