Celtic showed 'complete performance', says Griffiths

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The striker said Celtic will look to win the game in Kazakhstan after a 5-0 home victory.

Leigh Griffiths believes Celtic showed a "complete" performance as they trounced Astana 5-0 in the first leg of their Champions League play-off.

The striker returned to the starting line-up after being kept on the bench against Partick Thistle on Friday and showed his importance with a key role in the victory.

Griffiths said that the second half display in particular had been key to the emphatic win and he drew comparisons with playing the same team in last season's qualifiers, when only a late penalty ensured progress..

"I think a year on after we've played them it shows you how far we've come," he said. "Last year we struggled to put them down at times and it took a last-minute goal from us here to go through but tonight we showed the complete performance.

"It was 2-0 at half-time, maybe fortunate because we were a little slack in possession at times but second half we came out a different team and it could have been a lot more than five."

Griffiths found the net with a deflected shot to complete the scoring in the final minutes but the strike was marked down as an own goal by Astana's Igor Shitov. The Scotland forward said he was claiming the goal nonetheless.

"Definitely," he said. "The boys are trying to give me a bit of stick but it's one of those instinct shots I've hit. I don't know if it's actually going in or not but it's gone in off the defender and it's given us an extra advantage going over there.

"It is [a massive result] but the tie's not over yet and anything can happen in football. We've given ourselves a great chance to go through.

"We'll go over there and still look to win the game. We won't sit back, we won't let them come and attack us but we'll go on the front foot. We'll go over there and if we don't concede then we're through."


